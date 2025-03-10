Latest Report on Nikola Jokic's New Injury Before Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder are set for a rematch on Monday night after the two Western Conference powerhouses battled it out on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder won the first leg of the back-to-back series behind a 40-point explosion from MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The only player in the league who is close to stopping Gilgeous-Alexander from winning his first MVP award is Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who is seeking the fourth of his career. Jokic went for 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in a losing effort on Sunday, but now an injury concern might hold him out of Monday's rematch.
The Nuggets have listed Jokic as questionable for Monday's game due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, but a new report from ESPN's Shams Charania gives more detail on his injury.
"Nikola Jokic is questionable to play tonight," Charania said. "He's dealing with issues in not just his left elbow, but also his right elbow. So both elbows have issues going on. He is banged up. But I'm told that he will warm up tonight with the intention to try to play. There's optimism that he's gonna be able to give it a go here on this back-to-back."
Fans could tell that Jokic was playing through pain in Sunday's game, and if he does suit up on Monday, it will likely be the same scenario. The Nuggets desperately need Jokic healthy for the postseason, but it is hard for the three-time MVP to sit out of such a significant game against arguably the best team in the league.
With injury concerns in both of his elbows and his left ankle, Jokic would likely be better off sitting out of Monday's game, but there is not much that could keep him away from a game like this one.
