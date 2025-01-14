Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Nuggets-Mavericks
If the Dallas Mavericks could've asked for any way to start the 2025 calendar year, the way it has gone most definitely would be one of the last choices. The Mavericks hold a 2-4 record in January, and over the last 10 games, are 3-7.
The main reason for Dallas' poor play has been a lack of availability from their key players. For reference in their Sunday loss to the Denver Nuggets, the team's three leading scorers were Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie. Unfortunately, the situation doesn't look like it will be getting any better tonight, with Dallas releasing their updated injury report.
Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is set to miss his tenth consecutive game Tuesday night, as he's listed as OUT with a left calf strain. It's set to be Doncic's 18th missed game of the season, making him ineligible for All-NBA and other regular season awards.
Other Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving also enters tonight with an injury designation, as he's listed as QUESTIONABLE with a lumbar back strain. If he's unable to suit up, it will be his sixth consecutive miss.
With both of Dallas' leading scorers in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest, the Mavericks will look to rely on their combination of role players as they await a final status on Denver star Nikola Jokic.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player