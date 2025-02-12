Massive Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in the third meeting of the regular season between the two teams.
The Nuggets were able to blow out the Trail Blazers in their last meeting on Monday night, scoring 146-117. Nikola Jokic led the team, totaling 40 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals on 68/29/100 shooting splits. The Nuggets built separation from the Trail Blazers early in the first quarter and kept a lead from then on out.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE with right calf injury management.
Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a left hamstring strain, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Trail Blazers have seven players listed on their injury report: Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Justin Minaya, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Jerami Grant is QUESTIONABLE with right knee soreness.
Scoot Henderson is out with a right ankle sprain, Justin Minaya is out due to his two-way contract, Kris Murray is questionable with a left quad contusion, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, and Robert Williams III is questionable with right knee soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
