Massive Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are on the last game of their three-game home stand Friday night as they take on the Utah Jazz.
Friday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Nuggets currently hold a 3-0 advantage on the Jazz for the season series.
Their most recent game ended in a 132-121 win for the Nuggets. It was a tightly contested game until about the 7-minute mark in the fourth quarter, when Denver could build some separation with Utah. Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, 22 rebounds, 11 assists, and 4 steals.
The Nuggets are heading into the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
The Denver Nuggets have their entire starting lineup listed on the injury report against the Utah Jazz
Nikola Jokic is listed as PROBABLE while he deals with a left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring tightness.
Michael Porter Jr. is probable with a lower back strain, Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, Aaron Gordon is probable with injury management of his right calf and a left ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Jazz have seven players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, and Micah Potter.
Lauri Markkanen is out due to return to competition reconditioning.
Jordan Clarkson is out due to left plantar fasciitis, John Collins is out due to a left ankle sprain, Elijah Harkless is out due to a G League two-way, Taylor Hendricks is out due to a right fibula fracture, Walker Kessler is out questionable with an illness, and Micah Potter is out due to a G League two-way.
The Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
