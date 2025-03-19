Massive Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are continuing their road trip with a stop in Los Angeles to take on the LA Lakers. Both teams have a plethora of key players listed on their injury reports.
Wednesday night's marquee matchup will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. Denver currently holds the 2-1 advantage in the season series, winning their most recent game on March 14. Winning the season series would be massive come the end of the season as the Western Conference standings are tightly contested.
Denver is coming into the game with seven players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is QUESTIONABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE with a left ankle sprain and right calf injury management.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Christian Braun is questionable with left foot inflammation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Lakers have five players listed on the injury report: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, and Trey Jamison III.
LeBron James is OUT with a left groin strain.
Luka Doncic is PROBABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy, Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery, and Trey Jamison III is questionable with an illness.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
