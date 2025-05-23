Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone Addresses Controversial Nikola Jokic MVP Statement

Ex-Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone address controversial statement on Nikola Jokic's MVP campaign

Liam Willerup

May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with head coach Michael Malone during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with head coach Michael Malone during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 MVP race was one for the ages, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, going up against NBA scoring champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. A debate that seemed split amongst the public, the voters made their decision very clear.

Jokic received just 29 first-place votes, in comparison to Gilgeous-Alexander's 71. While it's not surprising to see Gilgeous-Alexander win, it was surprising to see ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone back up the Thunder star after his Game 1 performance. As heat rained down on him after his comments, the former coach cleared the air before Game 2 of Thunder-Timberwolves.

"When Nikola [Jokic] won the first of his three MVPs and I did vote for him again this year if I had a vote. Want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now, I'm getting a lot of heat back home," Malone said on the pre-game show for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

A truly historic season for Jokic, it was tough for him to pull out the win, given Gilgeous-Alexander had a career year while leading the top-overall team in the NBA. While it was a controversial statement, Malone cleared the air to support his former superstar player.

As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he'll look to defend that award on Thursday night during Game 2, set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Champion Reacts to Team's Coaching News

Nuggets Executive's Statement on Nikola Jokic's Concerns With Roster

Michael Malone's Unexpected MVP Statement After Wolves-Thunder Goes Viral

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News