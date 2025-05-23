Michael Malone Addresses Controversial Nikola Jokic MVP Statement
The 2024-25 MVP race was one for the ages, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic becoming the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, going up against NBA scoring champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. A debate that seemed split amongst the public, the voters made their decision very clear.
Jokic received just 29 first-place votes, in comparison to Gilgeous-Alexander's 71. While it's not surprising to see Gilgeous-Alexander win, it was surprising to see ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone back up the Thunder star after his Game 1 performance. As heat rained down on him after his comments, the former coach cleared the air before Game 2 of Thunder-Timberwolves.
"When Nikola [Jokic] won the first of his three MVPs and I did vote for him again this year if I had a vote. Want to make sure the people in Denver know that because right now, I'm getting a lot of heat back home," Malone said on the pre-game show for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
A truly historic season for Jokic, it was tough for him to pull out the win, given Gilgeous-Alexander had a career year while leading the top-overall team in the NBA. While it was a controversial statement, Malone cleared the air to support his former superstar player.
As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he'll look to defend that award on Thursday night during Game 2, set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
