Michael Malone’s Blunt Statement After Nuggets’ Blowout Loss vs. Knicks
It wasn't the best of nights of the Denver Nuggets in Ball Arena, to put it simply. On their home floor in Denver, the New York Knicks came and won in dominant fashion 145-118, while the Nuggets' only lead came in the first quarter when they led by two points.
The New York Knicks were propelled by their trio of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl Anthony-Towns, as the three combined for 93 points in the win. Following the poor defensive performance by the Nuggets, head coach Michael Malone had a heated response when asked if the team would just "flush" this performance away and move on.
"Nah, f**k that man no," Malone said. "No, we're not flushing. You don't flush when you get embarrassed. You don't flush when you gave up 145 points. You don't flush when you didn't play hard, didn't play with effort, didn't play with physicality. I'm not flushing anything."
As for Malone's points, Denver allowed the Knicks to shoot 60.9% from the field, the best anyone has shot against them this season. Furthermore, the Knicks out-rebounded the Nuggets 43-33 and won the turnover battle.
While a performance to look down upon, the Nuggets were able to get a strong performance from Russell Westbrook, who led the team with 27 points off the bench. Jokic added 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in an off night for the MVP candidate.
Denver now moves to 9-7 on the year, with their next game set for Wednesday at Utah.
