Michael Malone's Blunt Statement After Nuggets Lose to Suns
The Denver Nuggets dropped to 0-3 on the preseason with their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Dropping their first two preseason games against the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi, the Nuggets fell 118-114 to Phoenix.
Without their three stars, the Suns did not play Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Devin Booker in this game. The Nuggets did have their usual starters, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they could not get their first preseason victory.
While preseason results are mostly inconsequential, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was unhappy with his team’s performance.
In a blunt statement after the game, Malone called out his team’s third quarter performance.
“They outscored us by 33 points from the three-point line,” Malone said. “We dominated the glass, dominated the paint, but got our a-- kicked from three. We gave up 37 points in that third quarter, it was embarrassing. So, we have a lot of work to do, that’s what preseason is for.”
Malone added, “Tomorrow we will watch a lot of film, there’s a lot to clean up, practice and try to continue to pull it out of our guys. We only have two more chances in the preseason as we prepare for opening night."
The Nuggets have some new pieces they are integrating while also working Jokic and Murray back after their Olympic runs. These are things that take time, but Malone wants to see his team improve before opening night.
