Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone's Statement on Nikola Jokic's Injury

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is dealing with an unexpected injury.

Joey Linn

Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) sits on the bench in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena.
Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) sits on the bench in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was unexpectedly ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets. Not on the initial injury report, Jokic was downgraded to out with right elbow inflammation.

Jokic had been dealing with an illness that cost him two games earlier this month, but this elbow injury was new. Denver was unable to defeat the Rockets without Jokic, falling by a final score of 128-108. This loss dropped the Nuggets to 24-16 on the season, 1.5 games back of the third seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Speaking with reporters pregame, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Jokic’s unexpected injury.

Nikola Jokic
Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"He hurt his elbow,” Malone said.

When asked about a sleeve Jokic was wearing, Malone said, “It was just something that popped up last minute.”

Malone was unable to provide an update on the severity of Jokic’s injury. 

With backup center being an inconsistent area for the Nuggets, any extended absence for Jokic will be difficult to sustain. Not only is the three-time MVP the NBA’s best player, but he also does not have much insurance behind him. 

DeAndre Jordan has played well at times, but the 17-year veteran has always been limited offensively. Dario Saric was signed in the offseason to be a stretch big off the bench, but has struggled to the point of being removed from Malone’s rotation on most nights. The other option is Zeke Nnaji, but his play has also been inconsistent.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News