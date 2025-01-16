Michael Malone's Statement on Nikola Jokic's Injury
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was unexpectedly ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets. Not on the initial injury report, Jokic was downgraded to out with right elbow inflammation.
Jokic had been dealing with an illness that cost him two games earlier this month, but this elbow injury was new. Denver was unable to defeat the Rockets without Jokic, falling by a final score of 128-108. This loss dropped the Nuggets to 24-16 on the season, 1.5 games back of the third seed Memphis Grizzlies.
Speaking with reporters pregame, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Jokic’s unexpected injury.
"He hurt his elbow,” Malone said.
When asked about a sleeve Jokic was wearing, Malone said, “It was just something that popped up last minute.”
Malone was unable to provide an update on the severity of Jokic’s injury.
With backup center being an inconsistent area for the Nuggets, any extended absence for Jokic will be difficult to sustain. Not only is the three-time MVP the NBA’s best player, but he also does not have much insurance behind him.
DeAndre Jordan has played well at times, but the 17-year veteran has always been limited offensively. Dario Saric was signed in the offseason to be a stretch big off the bench, but has struggled to the point of being removed from Malone’s rotation on most nights. The other option is Zeke Nnaji, but his play has also been inconsistent.
