Michael Malone's Statement on Russell Westbrook Decision Before Nuggets-Pistons

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. That loss to Cleveland came without starting power forward Aaron Gordon who is currently sidelined with a right calf strain.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone opted for Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, rather than Peyton Watson who had been starting in Gordon’s absence earlier this season. Denver was 6-1 in Westbrook’s starts prior to Friday’s loss, and the 17-year veteran produced at a very high level in those games, which helped explain Malone's decision to give him the nod.

Westbrook finished with 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in Friday’s loss to Cleveland. 

Malone was asked before Saturday's game against Detroit about the decision to start Westbrook over Watson, and told reporters, “We'll see. It's not written in stone... Russ has been great for us as a starter.”

Making his final decision for Saturday night, Malone is sticking with Westbrook in the starting lineup alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic. 

Westbrook has averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in his eight starts. The 2017 MVP has also converted on 50% of his field goal attempts as a starter. Denver is now 6-2 in those games entering Saturday.

The Pistons enter Saturday winners of three-straight, and will present a real challenge for the Nuggets.

