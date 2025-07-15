Michael Porter Jr. Clarifies Controversial Comments After Nuggets-Nets Trade
The Denver Nuggets were able to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals, but weren't able to get the job done despite a historical season from Nikola Jokic. Looking at the key contributors on the team, one name that received a lot of blame for his lackluster performance was Michael Porter Jr.
Whether that was the reason or just his massive contract, the Nuggets decided this offseason to deal him to the Brooklyn Nets, alongside a first-round pick, to return them Cam Johnson. Porter Jr. had shared some comments after the deal, and was asked about them during his media availability at Summer League.
On the topic that he plateaued in Denver, Porter Jr. shared, "I averaged 21 [points] one year. Last year, I was around 18 as the third option. I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game, and see what I could do."
The narrative around Porter Jr. is that health has limited him throughout his career, but that really hasn't been much of a problem since the 2021-22 season. He was limited to 62 games in 2022-23, but has played at least 77 games in the past two years.
Joining the Nets, he'll be in a situation where he should see more shot attempts than he's ever had in his career. So far, his career high in attempts in a season is 13.6 per game, and given that Brooklyn selected several point guards, Porter Jr. should be seeing the ball come his way often.
