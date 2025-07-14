Russell Westbrook Predicted to Sign With Unexpected NBA Team
Russell Westbrook's pending free agency has many NBA fans surprised, as we are now in the middle of July and the former MVP still does not have a team. The veteran declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent, but doesn't have a home yet.
Westbrook was extremely impactful for the Nuggets this season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while helping Denver get to the second round of the playoffs. While Jamal Murray missed 15 regular-season games, Westbrook stepped up, and managed to star in 36 games.
Westbrook was recently predicted to sign with an Eastern Conference playoff contender in an article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz. The 36-year-old was projected to join the Miami Heat, who could use the point guard help after being swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Heat could use Westbrook's playoff impact; his best game of this year's postseason came in Game 5 of the first round, when he put up 21 points on 53% shooting against the LA Clippers.
"Westbrook would join a guard rotation that features Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis, giving Miami a dynamic playmaker that can still get downhill and attack a defense," Swartz. "With making a playoff run still very much the goal, Westbrook can keep the seat warm for a year while Jakučionis learns the NBA game.
"With Erik Spoelsta putting him in the right spots and a talented, veteran roster around him, the Heat make the most sense for Westbrook."
