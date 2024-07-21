Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Signing of Former Denver Nuggets Player
NBA free agency has already seen many impactful players switch teams. With most of the top free agents having signed new deals, teams are now looking at different options to fill out their roster. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, they have announced the signing of former Denver Nuggets forward P.J. Dozier.
"The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard PJ Dozier. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released," the Timberwolves wrote in a statement on Monday. "Dozier, 6-6, most recently played for Partizan in Serbia last season where he appeared in 33 EuroLeague games, averaging 9.2 points on 48.6% shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Prior to playing overseas, he spent the 2022-23 season with the Sacramento Kings, appearing in 16 games, totaling 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists."
Dozier appeared in NBA action each season from 2018-2023, but totaled just 121 games in those six seasons. Spending most of his NBA time with the Denver Nuggets, Dozier appeared in 97 games for Denver across three seasons.
Some of Dozier's best career moments came in the 2020 NBA Playoffs when he played rotation minutes at times for a Nuggets group that made it to the Western Conference Finals.
The Timberwolves added in their statement, "Dozier spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 97 games (six starts). In six seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Nuggets and Kings, Dozier has tallied 693 points, 332 rebounds and 199 assists throughout 121 career games (six starts)."
