Multiple Starters Dealing With Injuries for Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
Even before the series started, the Denver Nuggets versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round was going to be one of the must-watch series to begin the NBA Playoffs. Not only because of the star power on both sides, but also with the storylines surrounding both teams all season long. Through three games, it's proved to be just that.
However, when the series headed to Los Angeles for the first playoff game at the Intuit Dome, the Clippers showed out in a massive 34-point win over the Nuggets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Now with all the momentum, it might be swinging further in the Clippers' direction following a report of several Nuggets players battling injuries.
"[Michael Porter Jr.] may not play Saturday, [Jamal Murray's] hurting, [Russell Westbrook] is hurting, Aaron [Gordon] told me he can barely jump right now," Marc J Spears shared on ESPN's NBA Today. While Porter Jr.'s shoulder sprain has already been an area of concern, adding Murray, Westbrook, and Gordon to the mix complicates things.
Even though Nikola Jokic is arguably the league's top player and capable of carrying an offensive load, he can't do it without the help of his teammates and especially against a star-studded Clippers team. With the series returning to action on Saturday, the Nuggets don't have much time to heal up.
Looking to have a bounce back performance, the Nuggets and Clippers tip-off Game 4 on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nuggets Coach Sends Blunt Message After Blowout Game 3 Loss vs Clippers
Russell Westbrook Dealing With Injury in Clippers-Nuggets Game 3
Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update on Key Starter Before Clippers Game 3