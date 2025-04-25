Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update on Key Starter Before Clippers Game 3
With their first-round series against the LA Clippers tied at one game each, the Denver Nuggets headed further West for Game 3. In doing so, they hope they won't be shorthanded in their lineup.
After suffering a sprained shoulder late in Game 2, Michael Porter Jr. was listed as QUESTIONABLE for the first road game of the series for Denver. Nuggets interim coach David Adelman spoke to the media before the game and had a positive update regarding the forward's availability.
"I know it's positive today," he said. "It's much more positive than we thought."
This season, Porter has averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3. He plays a pivotal role in Denver's chances at taking the series over the Clippers, so as far as Adelman and Co. are concerned, the plan is for Porter to play.
“I’m very optimistic he’ll play Game 3," Adelman said. “Mike’s one that I don’t think gets enough credit for how tough he is ... his pain threshold is something that people don’t understand and don’t get that he plays with all year long.
Does Adelman have a crystal ball? No. "But I do know if Mike can play, he will," he said. "So, trust Mike.” Tipoff of Game 3 between the Nuggets and Clippers at Intuit Dome is set for 10 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Goes Viral
17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference