Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update on Key Starter Before Clippers Game 3

Denver Nuggets interim coach David Adelman shares update on forward Michael Porter Jr.

Matt Guzman

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena.
Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their first-round series against the LA Clippers tied at one game each, the Denver Nuggets headed further West for Game 3. In doing so, they hope they won't be shorthanded in their lineup.

After suffering a sprained shoulder late in Game 2, Michael Porter Jr. was listed as QUESTIONABLE for the first road game of the series for Denver. Nuggets interim coach David Adelman spoke to the media before the game and had a positive update regarding the forward's availability.

"I know it's positive today," he said. "It's much more positive than we thought."

This season, Porter has averaged 18.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3. He plays a pivotal role in Denver's chances at taking the series over the Clippers, so as far as Adelman and Co. are concerned, the plan is for Porter to play.

“I’m very optimistic he’ll play Game 3," Adelman said. “Mike’s one that I don’t think gets enough credit for how tough he is ... his pain threshold is something that people don’t understand and don’t get that he plays with all year long.

Does Adelman have a crystal ball? No. "But I do know if Mike can play, he will," he said. "So, trust Mike.” Tipoff of Game 3 between the Nuggets and Clippers at Intuit Dome is set for 10 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2

Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Goes Viral

17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News