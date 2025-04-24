Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game 3
The Denver Nuggets are heading to Los Angeles for the next two games to take on the Clippers in their round one playoff series.
The Nuggets were able to secure game one in a thrilling overtime win that was fueled by some huge contributions from Russell Westbrook, notably hitting the three-point shot that gave the Nuggets the lead with around 20 seconds left in regulation and a huge deflection on an inbounds pass to James Harden in overtime.
Denver, however, was unable to secure game two in the Ball Arena despite a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who totaled 26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals on 50/50/60 shooting splits. This was partly due to the efficient night of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 39 points for the Clippers on 79% field goal shooting.
The Nuggets now have to take a game back in Los Angeles to regain home court advantage in this series.
Denver is entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Michael Porter Jr. and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a left shoulder sprain, and DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
Los Angeles is entering the game with no players listed on the injury report.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Goes Viral
17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference