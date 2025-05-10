NBA Admits Big Mistake in Nuggets-Thunder Game 3
For as great as the first round of the NBA playoffs has been in the 2025 season, somehow the second round has been even better.
What's made the second round so great is the unpredictability and major upsets currently going on. Among those are the Denver Nuggets taking a 2-1 lead over the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets somehow took down the Thunder in overtime of Game 3 on Friday, but according to the NBA's last two-minute report, there was a decent chance that the game shouldn't have even gone to overtime.
In the 57.6-second mark of the fourth quarter, Isaiah Hartenstein should have been whistled for a foul against Nikola Jokic that would have sent Jokic to the free-throw line while the Nuggets were down three points.
'Hartenstein (OKC) makes contact to Jokic's (DEN) wrist, affecting his shot attempt at the rim."
If the referees had properly called the foul, Jokic could have trimmed the lead down to one point, instead of the three-point deficit that Aaron Gordon sent into overtime.
Fortunately for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon did make his three-pointer, and he did send the game into overtime, where the Nuggets ultimately won the game. If the Nuggets had lost the game, though, that missed call would have been absolutely brutal for Denver.
Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder is on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Defends Russell Westbrook After Nuggets-Thunder Game 2
Nuggets Star Calls Out Referees After Blowout Loss vs Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Statement