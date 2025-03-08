NBA Admits Missed Mistake in Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets scraped by the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, picking up a huge 149-141 overtime win at home. While the Nuggets did not dominate Phoenix, they closed out the game exceptionally to get a much-needed win.
The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic with 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists, putting together a historic performance the league has never seen before. Even with Jokic's historic game, the Suns kept it close behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combining for 63 points.
The ending of Friday's game was absurd, highlighted by a go-ahead three-pointer by Christian Braun to take a three-point lead, but followed up by a buzzer-beater by Kevin Durant to send the game into overtime.
The hectic ending on Thursday night did not come without some controversy, and the NBA has now admitted a huge officiating mistake. On the Last Two Minute Report, the NBA admits a vital missed call that might have changed the outcome of the game.
With 18 seconds left in regulation and the score tied 122-122, Suns star Kevin Durant rose up for the go-ahead mid-range shot, and despite some contact from Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., no foul was called.
"Porter Jr. (DEN) initiates contact to Durant's (PHX) lower body and arm during his upward shooting motion, which affects his jump shot attempt," the NBA commented.
The correct call here would have sent Durant to the free-throw line with a chance to put the Suns up by two, but instead, the teams traded threes and the Nuggets ultimately won in an overtime thriller.
