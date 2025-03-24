Inside The Nuggets

NBA Admits Mistake in Nuggets vs Rockets Game

The NBA Last Two Minute Report revealed an officiating mistake in the Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets game

Logan Struck

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) attempts to shoot the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) attempts to shoot the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing two consecutive games, the Denver Nuggets snapped their cold streak to beat the Houston Rockets on the road on Sunday night.

Even playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won 116-111, led by Jamal Murray dropping 39 points and 7 assists on 15-28 shooting from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets snapped the Rockets' nine-game winning streak on Sunday night, but of course, the end of the game did not come without an officiating mistake.

With just ten seconds left in the game and the Nuggets up 114-108, Rockets star Jalen Green rose up for a three-pointer in an attempt to cut the deficit in half. Green drew contact with Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and a shooting foul was called.

The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report and admitted that Green kicked his leg out to create contact with Gordon, claiming that it should not have been a foul.

"Gordon (DEN) contests Green's (HOU) jump shot attempt from the side and Green initiates the marginal contact when he extends his leg," the NBA commented.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4)
Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Green would go on to make all three free throws to cut Denver's lead to just three points, but Denver ultimately pulled away to secure the five-point win. The incorrect call did not end up harming the Nuggets, but it remains a poor officiating mistake.

Related Articles

Alperen Sengun Joins Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA List in Rockets-Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Rockets

Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bulls

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News