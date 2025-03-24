NBA Admits Mistake in Nuggets vs Rockets Game
After losing two consecutive games, the Denver Nuggets snapped their cold streak to beat the Houston Rockets on the road on Sunday night.
Even playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won 116-111, led by Jamal Murray dropping 39 points and 7 assists on 15-28 shooting from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc.
The Nuggets snapped the Rockets' nine-game winning streak on Sunday night, but of course, the end of the game did not come without an officiating mistake.
With just ten seconds left in the game and the Nuggets up 114-108, Rockets star Jalen Green rose up for a three-pointer in an attempt to cut the deficit in half. Green drew contact with Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and a shooting foul was called.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report and admitted that Green kicked his leg out to create contact with Gordon, claiming that it should not have been a foul.
"Gordon (DEN) contests Green's (HOU) jump shot attempt from the side and Green initiates the marginal contact when he extends his leg," the NBA commented.
Green would go on to make all three free throws to cut Denver's lead to just three points, but Denver ultimately pulled away to secure the five-point win. The incorrect call did not end up harming the Nuggets, but it remains a poor officiating mistake.
