Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Bulls
The Denver Nuggets are on the heels of a back-to-back on Monday night, after an impressive team performance against the second seed in the Western Conference, Houston Rockets.
Denver was without their reigning MVP, but the team did their best to fill the void that Nikola Jokic left behind. The Nuggets ran a nine-man rotation, that saw six of the nine players score in double digits with a 50.6 field goal percentage for the team. Jamal Murray did his best Jokic impersonation, totaling 39 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists on 54/67/83 shooting splits.
Monday night has the Nuggets taking on the Chicago Bulls at the Ball Arena, however, the Nuggets will be shorthanded once again.
The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as out against the Chicago Bulls.
After Sunday night's game Coach Malone spoke to members of the media and updated everyone on the status of Nikola Jokic, and according to Katy Winge of Altitude TV, stated, "he doesn't think Nikola Jokic will play tomorrow in Denver either, but he said Jokic will play at some point during the upcoming five-game home stand."
Jokic has played in 62 games so far this season and has averaged 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game on 56/36/83 shooting splits. He is currently in the running to repeat as the MVP of the league.
With Jokic out against the Bulls, his teammates will need to step up once again and do their best to fill his shoes.
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
