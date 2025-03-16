NBA Admits Mistake in Nuggets vs Wizards
In one of the most shocking results of the 2024-25 season, the Washington Wizards upset the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Not only did the Nuggets lose to a 15-win Wizards squad at home, but this was the second time Washington has taken down Nikola Jokic and company this season.
Jokic did all he could on Saturday night, dropping 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists, but the Nuggets ultimately fell flat. Wizards guard Jordan Poole drilled the game-winner from 35 feet out, but the final minutes of the nail-biter did not come without a key officiating mistake.
The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's game in Denver, admitting an officiating mistake. With about a minute left in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets up 119-118, Wizards rookie forward Kyshawn George illegally stood in the paint for more than three seconds, but a defense three-second violation was not called.
"George (WAS) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent," the NBA commented.
This possession ended in a missed shot at the rim by Jokic, but it can be credited more to impressive defense from Wizards rookie Alex Sarr than the missed three-second violation by George.
The Wizards did all they could and deserved the upset win in Denver, and thankfully, the officials did not make a more significant mistake that could have impacted the final result of the game.
