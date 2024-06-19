NBA Champion Makes Controversial Jayson Tatum Statement
Jayson Tatum finally won his first NBA championship, but somehow the heated conversations around him have only fired up. Especially, after Jaylen Brown won NBA Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum against the Dallas Mavericks. One former NBA champion believes Tatum should have won the award.
During an episode of The GIl's Arena Show, NBA champion and former Nuggets player Nick Young revealed that he believed Jayson Tatum should have won Finals MVP. Not only that, but he claims that Tatum is the best player in the NBA.
"Tatum is first," Young said. "Every pass Brown got was from Tatum. I'm not about to disrespect Brown, because Brown is cold. But Tatum should have won Finals MVP. Tatum is cold, Tatum is the best player in the league.
While not winning the award may be unfortunate for Jayson Tatum in the short term, it could possibly be the best thing that could have happened to him long-term. It's tough to win multiple championships in the modern NBA, the Denver Nuggets losing in the second round was the perfect example of that. Losing out on this award will give 26-year-old Jayson Tatum an even bigger chip on his shoulder despite winning it all this season. That's the type of motivation that can help create an NBA dynasty.
Hopefully, we'll finally get the Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics NBA Finals that everyone was hoping for next time.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision