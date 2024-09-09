NBA Champion Makes Strong Statement on Jamal Murray News
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has been one of the NBA’s best playoff performers in recent years. Owning career postseason averages of 24.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 46/39/91 shooting splits, Murray consistently raises his game when it matters most.
While he has never been an NBA All-Star, Murray has been an irreplaceable piece to Denver’s dominance in the Western Conference. Working incredibly well with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Murray has proven to be the right point guard for this Nuggets group.
It was announced on Saturday that Murray had agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with Denver.
Via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender.”
Reacting to this news, ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins made a strong statement on the pressure Murray is now under.
“I think Denver had no choice,” Perkins said said on NBA Today when asked about the Murray deal. “The question is, who is Jamal Murray? We know that he’s an NBA champion. We saw bubble Jamal Murray. We know that he’s a great talent. But we know what he’s not, though.”
Perkins went on to say Murray is not an All-NBA or All-Star player, since the Nuggets guard has never received either honor. While Perkins said he likes the deal for Denver, given the circumstances, he does not believe Murray is even a top-20 perimeter player in the game.
“Jamal Murray is not even a top-20 perimeter player in the game,” Perkins added. “You get paid this amount of money, you have to live up to it.”
With this new contract, Perkins said Murray is top-three on his list of NBA players with the most pressure to deliver next season.
“We know that Jokic has been consistently great, the best player in the league the last three years,” Perkins said. “We can’t say the same about Jamal Murray, as far as his greatness and elevating his talent.”
