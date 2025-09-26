NBA Execs Love What Nuggets Did This Offseason
The Denver Nuggets put together a quiet, yet relatively productive, NBA offseason this summer that's seemingly being raved about within the league.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently polled a group of 20 NBA personnel members on who had the best offseason throughout the entire league. The top vote-getters of that list wound up being the Atlanta Hawks with seven, but it wouldn't be without the Nuggets following right behind with four votes for the best summer of moves.
Why? Two reasons: adding depth, and acquiring Cameron Johnson.
"Denver also received a lot of credit for giving Jokic some much-needed help off the bench in the form of Bruce Brown Jr.,Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas, plus getting Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets for Michael Porter Jr., while Houston got credit for landing Kevin Durant in a deal with the Phoenix Suns."
A strong vote of confidence for Denver from those around the league, and it's easy to see why.
The Nuggets had a clear assignment entering this offseason after a second-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder: get more depth.
While the starting five led by a superstar in Nikola Jokic and supporting cast members Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon certainly did a lot of damage, without a deeper rotation to roll into the postseason with, it's going to be hard to keep up with such a versatile and talented roster like OKC, which can go 10 or 11 names deep.
So that's exactly what the Nuggets did over the summer. And in the process, that starting lineup that had been established with Michael Porter Jr. as a cornerstone had been shaken up as well– bringing in one of the better two-way wings in the league with Johnson, who could be a catalyst for Denver making their key step forward come playoff time.
Factor in Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas, and the Nuggets have three quality bench pieces that can help in the backcourt and on the wing, while providing a solid backup to Jokic at the five.
Will that be enough juice for the Nuggets to get over the hump, and in turn, take down the juggernaut that is OKC? It'll be far from a simple task for any team in the West to approach, but if anyone has the artillery to get the job done, it might be Denver.