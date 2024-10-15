NBA Executive Blasts Denver Nuggets Champion in Viral Statement
Last season, the Denver Nuggets were one game away from making the Western Conference Finals. Since then, it seems like everyone has started writing the team off, even other NBA executives.
During an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, an anonymous NBA executive blasted Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., calling him overrated.
"Michael Porter is also terribly overrated," the executive said. "He’s a one-way player and just a scorer. I also don’t think Denver has the assets to get an upgrade. They’ll be stuck with the team they have.”
The executive also mentioned that he was worried about Jamal Murray's health. In his eyes, he believes that Murray is regressing as a player due to his physical health.
"Denver’s second-best player is going backward," the executive said. "Jamal [Murray] hasn’t been the same. There is something about Jamal’s health and physical capacity right now that concerns me."
For as much concern as some seem to have about the Denver Nuggets, it really shouldn't be forgotten that they were still tied for the first-seed in the Western Conference last season, and were one game away from the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets were arguably one San Antonio Spurs game away from making the NBA Finals.
However, the NBA loves playing the game of "what-ifs", so now it's just a matter of Denver actually getting the job done.
