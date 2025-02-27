NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Before Nuggets-Bucks
After missing six consecutive games leading up to the All-Star break and being sidelined for the All-Star Game itself, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to the court in dominant fashion. In four games since the break, the Bucks are 3-1 and Antetokounmpo is averaging 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, shooting 62.1% from the field.
The Bucks now head into a huge home matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, a battle between Antetokounmpo and superstar center Nikola Jokic. The two stars have combined to win five of the last six NBA MVP awards, making for an exciting matchup on Thursday if Antetokounmpo suits up.
Antetokounmpo's injury is still lingering, as the Bucks list him as probable for Thursday's matchup due to a left calf strain. While this suggests Antetokounmpo will be good to go against the Nuggets, fans have still taken to social media to react to the injury news.
"Will the Giannis injury linger into the playoffs?" one fan questioned.
"Always," another fan said.
"[He's] playing," a fan commented.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season, shooting 60.9% from the field. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, leading the Bucks to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-25 record.
The Nuggets will have their hands full with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but Denver certainly has enough firepower to pull off the road win in Milwaukee on Thursday.
