NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler News Before Nuggets-Heat
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been at the center of NBA trade rumors for several weeks. Suspended for seven games by Miami, Butler made it clear he no longer wants to play for the franchise he led to two NBA Finals appearances.
Via Miami Heat on Jan. 3: “(1) We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. (2) Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
Butler's seven-game suspension has been served, and he was removed from the team's injury report for Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Via Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports: "Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report for tomorrow night vs Denver."
NBA fans have been reacting to this news.
"Going be weird he better apologize to his teammates if he do come back," a fan commented.
"Yessss!!! Himmy Buckets," a fan added.
"We will be there," another fan wrote.
"Imagine him coming back to drop 30+ points and a W," a fan said.
It will be interesting to see how Friday night’s game goes between the Nuggets and Heat.
