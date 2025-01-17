Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler News Before Nuggets-Heat

The Miami Heat are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Joey Linn

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been at the center of NBA trade rumors for several weeks. Suspended for seven games by Miami, Butler made it clear he no longer wants to play for the franchise he led to two NBA Finals appearances.

Via Miami Heat on Jan. 3: “(1) We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. (2) Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Butler's seven-game suspension has been served, and he was removed from the team's injury report for Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Via Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports: "Jimmy Butler no longer on injury report for tomorrow night vs Denver."

NBA fans have been reacting to this news.

"Going be weird he better apologize to his teammates if he do come back," a fan commented.

"Yessss!!! Himmy Buckets," a fan added.

"We will be there," another fan wrote.

"Imagine him coming back to drop 30+ points and a W," a fan said.

Jimmy Butler
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Friday night’s game goes between the Nuggets and Heat.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News