NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers-Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers have exceeded expectations this season. They currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record, just one game behind the second-place Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.
For a chance to close the gap and climb the standings, the Lakers host the Nuggets on Wednesday, a rematch from when these two teams met last week. Last Friday, the Nuggets got the best of the Lakers in a five-point win, but LA was playing without both Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
James and Doncic have each been listed on the injury report for Wednesday's rematch.
Doncic is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain, but co-star LeBron James will remain sidelined due to a left groin strain.
This groin strain has already kept James out for the past five games, and now the superstar forward will miss his sixth consecutive game when they face the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Many NBA fans have taken to social media to react to James' status for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
"So are we looking at bron and rui ready for Saturday against the bulls ?" one fan questioned.
"When is LeBron and Rui gonna be doubtful/questionable… day to day, no?" another fan asked.
"Damn," a fan reacted.
The Lakers are 5-4 without James this season, giving the Nuggets a serious advantage for when they face off on Wednesday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers