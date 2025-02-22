NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Lakers vs Nuggets
When the Los Angeles Lakers paired Luka Doncic with LeBron James, many NBA fans expected the duo to take over the league, but they have not been as impressive as many would have hoped. With Doncic on the floor, the Lakers are just 1-2, and the former Dallas Mavericks superstar has been slightly underwhelming in LA.
Of course, everyone expects the two to piece it together, and they will likely be unstoppable by the postseason. Still, the new duo has not gotten a real chance to prove themselves yet. On Saturday, though, the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets on the road for a huge test.
While a Nuggets-Lakers matchup is highly anticipated, both Doncic and James have found their ways on the injury report for Saturday's game. Doncic and James are both listed as probable due to injury management. With James being LA's most important player on their way to a 33-21 record, many fans have taken to social media to react to his status for Saturday's matchup.
"Hope he plays," one fan said.
"Today's a rest day. They better play," another fan commented.
"THATS MY KING HE WANTS TO WIN," a fan replied.
James, 40, is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season, as the Lakers will certainly need him to help take down the Nuggets in Denver. The Nuggets and Lakers are in second and fifth place in the West, respectively, making Saturday's matchup significant for playoff positioning.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers