NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Nuggets

The Lakers have announced Luka Doncic's injury status against the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a rollercoaster since acquiring Luka Doncic at the trade deadline. The Lakers went on an eight-game winning streak but immediately followed it up with four consecutive losses, three of which were without superstar forward LeBron James.

The Lakers have since found their rhythm again, winning two straight games, largely thanks to their new star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

LA now heads into a huge matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but Dpncic has been added to the injury report. The Lakers are listing Doncic as probable due to a right ankle sprain.

Doncic has missed five games since getting traded to the Lakers, including their meeting with the Nuggets last week. In that game, Reaves led the Lakers with 37 points in a losing effort, but now Doncic is expected to be available for the rematch.

Fans have taken to social media to react to Doncic's promising injury status for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

"He better play," one fan said.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15)
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"YESSIR GOAT," another fan commented.

"Laker win incoming." a fan replied.

The Lakers have a much better shot at beating three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets if Doncic is available, even though they will still be without LeBron James. Doncic will likely play through his injury, but the Nuggets could catch a break if he gets downgraded.

Logan Struck
Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

