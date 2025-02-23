NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic's Performance in Lakers-Nuggets

Inside The Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic went off against the Denver Nuggets

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
After trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have been patiently waiting for the five-time All-NBA First Team member to look like himself. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, they finally got what they had been asking for.

In a huge matchup against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Doncic completely took over in Denver. In the first half, Doncic erupted for 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 6-14 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc, including a handful of highlight plays.

Via Hoop Central: "LUKA LOB TO LEBRON MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥"

Fans have taken to social media to react to Doncic's insane first-half performance, as the superstar guard finally shows out in the purple and gold alongside LeBron James.

"OMG THIS DUO IS INSANE," one fan said.

"🔥 Luka and LeBron together on the court is pure magic 💜💛 Their chemistry is undeniable. This duo is ready to take the Lakers all the way! 🔥" another fan commented.

"Best duo in the league," a fan claimed.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Luka Doncic scored more points in the first half vs. Denver than he has in any of his first three games as a Laker 🔥"

Doncic, 25, has been disappointing in his first three outings as a Laker, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in just 26.7 minutes per game. Now that Doncic is off of his minute restriction, it was expected that he would finally find his rhythm next to James.

Doncic and the Lakers jumped out to a six-point halftime lead over the Nuggets, as the young superstar now looks to pick up just his second win as a Laker.

