NBA Fans React to Major Potentially Concerning Denver Nuggets News
The Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals last season by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This came after the Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2023 behind Nikola Jokic's historic Finals MVP run.
Undergoing some changes since their championship run, Denver no longer has key contributors Bruce Brown or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Brown departed in the 2023 offseason for a bigger deal in free agency with the Indiana Pacers, and Caldwell-Pope did the same this summer when he signed with the Orlando Magic.
The next major order of business for Denver will be Jamal Murray’s contract extension, which the team has expressed optimism will be an easy process; however, a deal remains unsigned.
In a report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, it was revealed that there have been “rumblings” about Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and the team’s front office not seeing eye to eye.
“There are rumblings,” Lowe said on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "Rumblings! That the coaching staff and front office, or at least the head coach and the front office, aren't exactly seeing eye to eye in Denver. To a degree even unusual for the NBA."
This is potentially concerning news for Denver that NBA fans have been reacting to.
Via @TommyGunnNBA: “Incredible that these seasoned coaches who have championship level teams, do NOT want to coach young players, who have no idea how to win in the NBA. Shocking, I tell you. SHOCKING!!”
Via @TorreyTime: “coach who doesnt play young players has his hand forced by GM who only rosters young talent outside the core 4. who could have saw this coming??”
Via @nikotaughtyou: “Team is losing a piece every summer since the chip, and there will be another soon.”
Via @milehighadi: “I feel like even through winning the championship it was kind of clear that Malone and Booth didn’t completely see eye to eye, but I need to hear more before I have any actual thoughts on this”
Via @TiWindisch: ”Yes the rumblings were when the front office dumped basically every possible veteran to force him to play the young draft picks”
It will be interesting to see what comes of this situation in Denver.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List