NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Lakers-Nugget
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have now even intensified their rivalry, despite the Nuggets having their number in recent regular season and postseason contests. Now with Luka Doncic on the Lakaers, the matchup features two of the top international talents in the NBA.
While there's no denying the talent of Doncic, Nikola Jokic has been having a historic season with the Nuggets this year. On pace to average a triple-double for the entire year, he'd be the only non-guard to do so and would join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to accomplish it. However, his availability remains in question for Wednesday night's rematch with the Lakers.
Jokic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest in Los Angeles, as he deals with both an elbow and ankle injury. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the status of Jokic.
"surely Lakers fans will react normally to this," one user joked.
"already know he's gonna play," another user suggested.
"My goat better not duck this one," a fan replied.
"Just put them available already," another user commented.
As can be seen from the reactions, fans online seem to think there's no way Jokic doesn't suit up for the Nuggets on Wednesday. In three games this season against the Lakers, Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. A win on Wednesday would also give the Nuggets a 3-1 regular season series win over the Lakers.
Tip-off in Los Angeles on Wednesday is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
