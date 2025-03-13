NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Lakers-Nuggets
On February 22, 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in the regular season for the first time since 2022.
The Nuggets had such a dominant streak over the Lakers that many wondered if LA would ever be capable of beating them again. With the new look of adding Luka Doncic, the Lakers made sure to end that narrative.
While fans may be looking to see Nikola Jokic get his revenge against Luka Doncic and the Lakers, there's a chance that may not happen on Friday night's revenge.
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement against the Lakers.
"He’s playing it’s the lakers," said one disgruntled Lakers fan.
"We know u playing," said another Lakers fan online.
One Nuggets fan, was surprisingly upset about the team not resting more players against the Lakers on Friday.
Via @dunkerjatt: "the biggest takeaway from how last year ended should have been “we ran these dudes into the ground all season and they were hurt and exhausted by the time the playoffs started” and focused on depth/health in regular season instead they’re making the same mistakes all over again."
Jokic has been listed on the injury report for the past few games, and despite being injured, he's played every single time.
While he's listed against the Lakers on Friday night, one should expect Nikoa Jokic to play.
