NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets find themselves at an unexpected crossroads with less than a month before the regular season ends.
The team has played without Nikola Jokic for the last two games straight against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers due to a left ankle impingement injury. While the team needs to win games, they also can't rush Jokic back.
Unfortunately for Nuggets fans, Jokic is set to miss his third game straight against the Porland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Needless to say, Nuggets fans are now offically a bit concerned with Jokic missing his third game straight.
"You can have my ankle, Jok," said one fan on X.
"We need to win this game and hopefully there is nothing serious about Jokic's injury," said another concerned fan.
"Denver really grind out Joker this season. Now he has to face the burden of all these injuries," one worried Nuggets fan said.
"Dang that Ankle really nagging Jok," an NBA fan said.
What seemed to be just resting against the Golden State Warriors is clearly a much bigger issue than it seems with Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets are only one game out from falling into the fifth seed and one game out from climbing to the second seed.
To say this stretch is their most important time of the season would be an understatement, and they'll have to do it without Jokic for a third straight game.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
