NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Alley-Oop Dunk From Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets are playing their third NBA preseason game on Sunday evening. Denver is hosting the Phoenix Suns after two preseason games in Abu Dhabi against the Boston Celtics.
This is the second game Russell Westbrook has played with the Nuggets. Making his Nuggets debut in Abu Dhabi, Westbrook tallied 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.
Through three quarters against Phoenix on Sunday, Westbrook had nine points and six assists. This included an alley-top dunk off a pass from Nikola Jokic, who had a near triple-double through three quarters of play.
Via Nuggets on Instagram: “JOK TO RUSS 🔥”
The Nuggets also posted this highlight on X where several fans reacted to the play.
Via RussFcb: "WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"
Via Nine4West: "Aww man we about to be a bigger problem this year"
Via ThisMadeClear: "Dynamic duo!"
Via TheB34st13: "The Joker and Brodie Connection*"
The Nuggets also shared an additional angle of this Jokic to Westbrook alley-oop connection.
Via Nuggets: "Another angle of the oop"
Fans loved this additional look at the highlight play.
Via RussFcb: "The Slow motion goes hard"
Via Pac_ManJones: "Watching this all season is gonna be lit"
Jokic tallied 21 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in just under 30 minutes of play. This is a standard line for the three-time MVP.
The Westbrook-Jokic connection has been fun so far, and was on full display against the Suns.
