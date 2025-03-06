Inside The Nuggets

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony's Strong LeBron James, Luka Doncic Statement

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony had high praise for the new LA Lakers duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have exceeded everyone's expectations since the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade and have turned into a legitimate championship contender. The Lakers are on a seven-game winning streak, and their new duo of Doncic and LeBron James looks unstoppable.

James has taken his game to another level since the Lakers acquired Doncic. Of course, everyone knows what the argued GOAT is capable of, but he is doing things at 40 years old that nobody expected.

Through 11 games in February, James averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 55.5% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc. Doncic has been on an insane run himself, averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 2.2 steals through his last six games.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23)
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

NBA legend and former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony spoke on how the addition of Doncic impacts James' play.

"I’ve never seen [LeBron James] as happy as he looks playing the game right now," Anthony said. "They are a lockdown defensive team right now, with Luka [Doncic]... You just let Luka go do what Luka do. All those passes that Bron was throwing to [Anthony Davis], Luka is capable of making those same passes. The roles are reversed now."

"Luka got the ball now," Anthony continued. "This is the first time that we've seen Bron deferring to somebody with the ball. And he feels very comfortable with Luka being in control of that."

As James' former teammate in LA, Anthony has first-hand experience of how the Lakers superstar likes to run the offense, but now things are completely different with Doncic taking control. With James this comfortable letting Doncic do his thing, the Lakers will be very dangerous in the postseason.

