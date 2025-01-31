NBA Legend Gives Warning to Jimmy Butler Amid Suspension Drama
The Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat has been the top talking point in the NBA for weeks now, as Butler is now serving an indefinite suspension from the team while they work on a trade for the multi-time All-Star. After the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension this summer, it has all gone downhill since then.
Given how talked about Butler's situation is, everyone in sports media has seemingly given their take on why they side with one side versus the other. On a recent episode of his podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn", Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony chimed in with his take on the situation.
“Jimmy, man, chill out. Because they’re going to Marbury you," Anthony said. "They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’ And when they do that, there’s no other team you’re going to.”
As for Anthony's stance on the situation, he thinks Butler needs to relax and let the situation work itself out. Anthony cites Stephon Marbury's situation as an example who, despite being a great scorer in the NBA, left the league after only 13 seasons to play a lengthy career in China.
Anthony also added on the show that he thinks a team should take a chance on Butler, as he mentioned the Houston Rockets as a potential suitor.
