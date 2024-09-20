NBA Legend Reveals Warning He Gave to Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is past his days of putting up triple-doubles every night, but he's still capable of putting up big numbers if he's asked to carry a team.
Back when Westbrook was averaging a triple-double with the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA legend Oscar Robertson came to visit him. It was there that Westbrook was given a warning by Robertson about what would happen if he would continue to average a triple-double.
“It’s unfortunate for Westbrook that they’re doing some of these things to him," Oscar Robertson said on All The Smoke podcast. "I think the guy is very valuable to any team he’s with but somehow they wanna blame somebody. Why blame him? The guy's effective for you? He kept the franchise going in Oklahoma for years."
Russell Westbrook averaged a triple double in the 2016-17 season, winning the MVP award. He went on to average a triple double for the next two seasons, making it three years straight at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
"I went out to see him in Oklahoma and I was happy for the guy but I want to tell you this. We were in a room by ourselves talking, I said I'm happy for you, but man, they’re gonna turn on you. I said they're gonna turn on you because they’re gonna expect you to do this every night. And even if you do it and you don’t win, they’re gonna blame you. They're not gonna blame anybody else. And they did."
With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook will likely be a backup to provide depth and energy for a second unit that's looking a bit thin.
