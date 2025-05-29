NBA Players React to DeAndre Jordan’s Heartfelt Post
The Denver Nuggets finished their 2024-25 campaign with a second-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now that Oklahoma City is making a trip to the NBA Finals, many fans have pointed out that the Nuggets were the only team in the Western Conference to put up a real fight against the championship frontrunners.
The Nuggets were one of the prominent veteran-led teams in the West this year, with championship experience, especially with veteran bench pieces like Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan.
DeAndre Jordan, 36, just finished his 17th season in the NBA and third with the Nuggets, continuing to be a valuable veteran locker room and bench presence behind three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.
After impressively playing 17 years in the league, Jordan took to social media to share a heartfelt post, but made sure to clarify that it was not a retirement post.
Via DeAndre Jordan: "Season 17 in the books.
Man, can’t say enough how grateful I am for this team, this city, and everyone who supported us along the way. Playing this game never gets old, and doing it with this group made it even more meaningful. Big love to the Mile High fans, y’all brought the energy every night. And to my friends, family, and everyone who’s been in my corner thank you for the love.
PS: this isn’t a retirement post!"
A few of DeAndre Jordan's Nuggets teammates commented on his heartfelt Instagram post.
Peyton Watson: "Goddy! 🐺"
Trey Alexander: "Yk wtf going man"
Julian Strawther: "xtra crispy"
New Orleans Saints' eight-time NFL Pro Bowl star Cam Jordan also commented on DeAndre Jordan's post.
Cam Jordan: "Pfft… retirement? Whooo!! You goin for 20 them thangs!!"
The Nuggets certainly still need DeAndre Jordan on their bench and in their locker room as they keep their championship aspirations high for next year, so keeping him out of retirement and re-signing him this offseason would be huge.