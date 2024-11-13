Inside The Nuggets

NBA Players React to Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. The fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and one of the most individually accomplished players of all-time.

Currently in his 17th NBA season, Westbrook has helped the Nuggets start 7-3 through 10 games. Starting three of those games, Westbrook averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals while Jamal Murray was in the NBA’s concussion protocol. The Nuggets went 3-0 in those games.

Making an Instagram post for his 36th birthday, Westbrook thanked his followers for all the love.

Several current and former NBA players commented on Westbrook's post.

Wenyen Gabriel: "Happy Bday living legend!! 🔥🔥"

Jamal Crawford: "Real one!"

Theo Pinson: "Happy birthday my guy‼️"

Delon Wright: "Happy Birthday brotha !!!"

Kyle Anderson: "the realest happy birthday old head!"

Westbrook also received messages from several celebrities.

Ty Dolla $ign: "Happy birthday gang"

2 Chainz: "Brodie! Happy bday"

Victor Cruz: "Happy born day my brother"

Blxst: "Happy Birthday brudda ! 🔥"

Saweetie: "Hbd broskee!"

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook
Nov 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) following the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A legend on and off the court, Westbrook has build a lasting legacy in his 17 NBA seasons. Still writing more chapters of his future Hall of Fame career, the 36-year-old point guard hopes to win a championship in his first season with the Nuggets.


