NBA Superstar Nikola Jokic Appears in Rare Emotional Moment
The Denver Nuggets came up just short of stopping the Oklahoma City Thunder from winning the franchise's first NBA title since relocating from Seattle, losing in a hard-fought seven-game series in the Western Conference Semifinals. After this loss, the organization realized change was needed and addressed some of its major concerns.
With a reloaded roster, the Nuggets are once again top contenders to win the NBA Finals next season, looking to capture their second title in the Nikola Jokic era. While that's certainly something on his mind, right now, his focus remains on his passion for horse racing. In a video that has since gone viral, Jokic was seen showing emotion for a rare occurrence.
After watching his horse win, an emotional Jokic was seen running over to celebrate with the horse and his team. Seeing this, fans took to social media to point out that Jokic seems far more invested in his horse racing hobby than his NBA career.
Jokic, similar to other stars like Kawhi Leonard, has never been one to express much emotion. Even though he has an NBA title and three MVPs to his name, fans have never seen him share much emotionally on the basketball court. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't care about his Hall of Fame career on the hardwood.
As mentioned, with the Nuggets having all the pieces to make a title run next season, perhaps a 2026 NBA Finals victory could evoke emotion out of Jokic like he showed after his horse won a race.
