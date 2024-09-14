Inside The Nuggets

NBA Trade Idea Sends $179M Denver Nuggets Star to Miami Heat

This NBA trade idea is between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Joey Linn

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and center Nikola Jokic during the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and center Nikola Jokic during the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. / Jack Dempsey/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have lost two key players since their 2023 NBA championship. Losing Bruce Brown in free agency that offseason, Denver then lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer. 

While they still have Nikola Jokic and a solid group of players around him, the Nuggets could be a team that looks to upgrade at the trade deadline. Players not available during the summer often become available during the season, so perhaps the Nuggets wind up targeting someone not currently on the trade market.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical trade that sends Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to Denver.

Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler and Alec Burks

Heat receive: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Zeke Nnaji and a 2031 first-round pick swap

Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22). / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Porter is entering the third year of his five-year, $179M deal, and would likely need to be included in any trade that lands Denver another star due to the financial logistics. While the Nuggets would almost certainly like to keep Porter, who has been a perfect fit in their starting lineup, a player like Butler could make them unstoppable.

Both Strawther and Watson have a lot of upside in different areas of the game, and that 2031 swap could be favorable for Miami. While they may seek additional picks, this is a not a bad return for the Heat, especially if they cannot reach another longterm agreement with Butler. 

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News