NBA Trade Idea Sends $179M Denver Nuggets Star to Miami Heat
The Denver Nuggets have lost two key players since their 2023 NBA championship. Losing Bruce Brown in free agency that offseason, Denver then lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer.
While they still have Nikola Jokic and a solid group of players around him, the Nuggets could be a team that looks to upgrade at the trade deadline. Players not available during the summer often become available during the season, so perhaps the Nuggets wind up targeting someone not currently on the trade market.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical trade that sends Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to Denver.
Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler and Alec Burks
Heat receive: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Zeke Nnaji and a 2031 first-round pick swap
Porter is entering the third year of his five-year, $179M deal, and would likely need to be included in any trade that lands Denver another star due to the financial logistics. While the Nuggets would almost certainly like to keep Porter, who has been a perfect fit in their starting lineup, a player like Butler could make them unstoppable.
Both Strawther and Watson have a lot of upside in different areas of the game, and that 2031 swap could be favorable for Miami. While they may seek additional picks, this is a not a bad return for the Heat, especially if they cannot reach another longterm agreement with Butler.
