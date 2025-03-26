New Damian Lillard Injury Update Before Nuggets Game
The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, with both teams currently 4-6 in their last 10 games and each coming off a loss. Both teams are looking to be contenders come playoff time, and need every bit of momentum they can get heading into next month. For the Bucks, yesterday delivered some brutal news.
Buck star Damian Lillard was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the same situation that ruled Victor Wembanyama out for the rest of the season. While that was what many perceived after seeing the report, a new report has come in saying that Lillard's timeline might not be what it appears.
According to NBA reporter Jamal Collier, there's still "optimism" that Lillard could return for the Bucks at some time this season. Collier reported that Lillard had already started taking blood thinner medication last week to try and resolve the blood clot and the team will monitor his situation closely.
While there is optimism he could return, that's not guaranteed. Not only would everything have to go smoothly and swiftly for Lillard, but the Bucks would likely need to make it far enough in the playoffs before he could return. Looking to help capture another title for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard has appeared in only four playoff games since joining Milwaukee.
As for now, the focus for Milwaukee remains on the present with their Wednesday night contest against the Nuggets set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
