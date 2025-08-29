New Nuggets Player's Recent Outing Indicates Strong Backup Behind Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets had both of their playoff series in 2025 go to seven games, winning their first against the Los Angeles Clippers and dropping the second against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Nikola Jokic played at a high level throughout the playoffs, it was clear this Thunder team wasn't as deep as other top teams around the league.
Therefore, following the firing of general manager Calvin Booth at the end of the regular season, the Nuggets front office got busy during the offseason to surround their all-time talent with some quality players to ensure they had the necessary depth going forward.
Their offseason additions included trading for Cam Johnson and signing both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown. However, perhaps the most important addition was adding some insurance behind Jokic with the trade acquisition of Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings. Despite the drama around his potential departure to Europe, the veteran center will play for Denver next season.
As he prepares for the upcoming season, Valanciunas is representing his nation, Lithuania, in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. On Friday, Valanciunas matched up with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević, proving that he can be a major part of this Nuggets team next season.
In a thrashing 94-67 victory over Vucevic and Montenegro, Valanciunas scored 19 points and five rebounds for Lithuania in the win. The Nuggets center shot eight of nine from the field, including three of four from beyond the arc. Lithuania currently is 2-0 in group play, looking poised for a chance to advance to the knockout stage.
How Can Valanciunas Work For Denver?
Looking at Valanciunas' fit in Denver, the ideal role will be to serve as Jokic's backup and allow the three-time MVP to rest at times during the regular season, with the Nuggets still being competitive with a competent backup.
Given Jokic played nearly 37 minutes per game last season, that means Valanciunas would slot into those 11 minutes he'd be off the court. However, there's a chance Denver could play both on the floor together, especially with Jokic's ability to stretch the court, and even Valanciunas has displayed an ability to hit the outside shot.
Regardless of how the Nuggets use Valanciunas, he just provides them with another quality player for David Adelman to work with in potential lineups for next season.
