A new report reveals details on a potential trade of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are set to make the NBA playoffs for the seventh straight season, as the final day of the regular season on Sunday will determine who they face in the first round. A talented team led by Nikola Jokic, the firings of both Michael Malone and Calvin Booth have many uncertain about the future in Denver.

The Nuggets do have a lot of their money tied up with their four best players, meaning a move to acquire another star would mean cutting ties with one of them. An intriguing name is Michael Porter Jr., but a recent report reveals an interesting reason as to why the team might not move off of him.

According to NBA writer Marc Stein, the Nuggets ownership has a special tie to Porter Jr.

“The Kroenkes have a fondness for Porter that stems from deep ties to their shared alma mater: Missouri." Stein wrote. "Sources with knowledge of Denver's thinking have maintained for some time that they struggled to envision ownership ever approving a deal that would send Porter away from the franchise.”

Porter spent one year at Missouri but played just three games as the former five-star recruit battled injuries. Regardless, it was enough for him and the Kroenkes to bond over.

While the new general manager might have different plans, it appears as though the ownership doesn't want the star forward gone anytime soon.

