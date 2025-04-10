New Report on Nuggets Players' Frustration With Russell Westbrook, Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets looked well-positioned to make a strong playoff run in the Western Conference with the season winding down. Still, not even two full years removed from an NBA Finals win, they had some positive momentum with Nikola Jokic playing the best basketball of his career. However, a four-game losing streak appeared to be enough as the Nuggets decided to make a change.
On Tuesday, the Nuggets fired both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, an unprecedented move to make before the playoffs. As the move shocked people, more information began to come out on some potential reasons. In a recent report by The Athletic, Malone's treatment of one veteran player could've been the reason why.
According to a piece by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Tony Jones, Nuggets players were upset about the treatment Russell Westbrook received from Malone. "All the while, Malone’s choice to continue supporting Westbrook, despite the frustration he was causing on and off the floor, led to a loss of credibility among the team’s key players," Amick and Jones wrote.
"It was one thing when Malone handled Jokić and Murray with more leniency than the rest of their group, but affording Westbrook that sort of treatment, even with his Hall of Fame credentials, wasn’t received well by some," The Athletic added.
Especially after Westbrook's late-game sequence in their overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which could've been one of the final straws, it was clear Malone wanted Westbrook in games over others.
Related Articles
New Nuggets Coach Addresses How Team Will Change After Major Firing
Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Nuggets Firing Michael Malone