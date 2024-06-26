New Report on Potential Denver Nuggets NBA Draft Trade
NBA Draft day has arrived, meaning teams are officially finalizing franchise-altering decisions, which could include blockbuster trades.
For a team like the Denver Nuggets who will be selecting late in the first round, the possibility of trading that selection for a more established NBA player always exists. While such a move cannot be ruled out for Denver, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post has reported league sources are indicating the Nuggets plan to use that pick to select a player, not to facilitate a trade.
Even for a contender like the Nuggets, rotation players can certainly be found late in the first round or even the second round. The Nuggets have proven this in recent years, getting great contributions from their own draft picks. Being able to draft well has never been more important, as the NBA’s new CBA makes roster building incredibly difficult. Teams who are able to land rotation players in the draft, particularly late in the draft, are at a massive advantage over teams who do not.
For the Nuggets, they fell short of their NBA title defense last season, losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Looking to make another championship run next season, Denver will have to hit on the margins this summer when it comes to filling out their roster. A great start on doing that would be selecting a capable rotation player in this upcoming draft.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement