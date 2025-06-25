New Report on Potential Nikola Jokic Trade
The NBA world might've been spending Tuesday reacting to the numerous trades happening across the league, but they were also reacting to Josh Kroenke's viral statement that had Denver Nuggets fans especially panicking.
During a press conference to introduce two new executives, Kroenke had a wild statement where he said that in the wrong situation, he could see a world where the Nuggets would have to trade superstar center Nikola Jokic. While Luka Doncic being traded from the Dallas Mavericks was an unexpected deal, trading away Jokic would be even more unexpected than that.
However, making an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show', ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania cleared the air after Kroenke's viral statement. “I know personally, Josh Kroenke would never consider or want to trade Nikola Jokic.” Given Jokic is the greatest player in Nuggets history and has a case to go down as a Top 15 player in NBA history, seeing him traded would ruin Denver fans.
Luckily, it seems as though that reality remains a worst-case scenario, but that doesn't mean the Nuggets can sit around and do nothing. After losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, it revealed some weaknesses that Denver needs to address this offseason. While the possibility of trading a Michael Porter Jr. type player exists, they'll probably make smaller moves.
With there being reports of Bruce Brown having interest in making a return and other veteran free agents out there looking like ideal fits, perhaps a Jokic trade may only happen if he decides to request one.
