New Report on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets could reportedly target Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Nov 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been involved in NBA trade rumors since the offseason. Several reports over the summer indicated LaVine had little to no trade value, as his contract and injury history kept teams away. Now amid a strong season, LaVine has been productive and healthy for the Bulls.

Averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season, LaVine could help several contenders. Putting up these numbers on great efficiency, LaVine is knocking down 50.1% of his field goal attempts and 42.8% of his three-point attempts. On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets were named as a team reportedly interested in adding this production to their lineup.

Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Per Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Nuggets have a “significant” level of focus on LaVine ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Via Amick and Jones: “League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”

As The Athletic noted, any LaVine trade would likely require Denver to include Michael Porter Jr. for salary purposes, which the team may be hesitant to do. That said, LaVine is a more complete scorer than Porter, and could help ease the burden on Nikola Jokic offensively. 

